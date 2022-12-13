REWEY, Wis. — Roger Lee Walter, age 69, of rural Rewey, WI passed away on Friday December 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Roger was the third son of four boys and 2 girls born to Hazel and Harley Walter of rural Potosi, Wisconsin. Roger attended the former Pea Ridge one-room schoolhouse located across from the family farm in Potosi, he graduated from Potosi HS and Southwest Tech Agriculture program.
Roger was born on March 6, 1953 and grew up on a family farm of dairy cows, hogs, steers, chickens and crops learning and loving the farming life. Roger started driving tractor so young that his father had to put blocks on the pedals for Roger to reach them. At age 17 Roger was the last full-time employee of the old Potosi Brewery before he joined the Navy during the Vietnam war. Roger served his military time in the engine room working on sub tender ships. Upon his honorable discharge Roger returned to Potosi to help his father farm while also renting farms to start his own career. Roger was a corn and bean seed salesman for most of his farming life selling for Jacque, Golden Harvest, Syngenta and Wyffels. The friendships forged with his fellow seed dealers, managers and customers were cherished life-long relationships.
In 1974 Roger married Patricia Bausch and together they became parents of 4 wonderful sons. In 1980 Roger and family purchased the original farm between Rewey and Arthur WI which became the base of the Walter family farm. Roger continued to be a successful dairy, hog, steer, and crop farmer. He was an early adopter of rotational grazing and no-till farming, always looking for ways to improve the farm and its production. Roger loved nature and planted numerous trees to provide wildlife habitat.
Later in life, Roger met his future wife Ann and together they spent over 18 wonderful years farming, traveling, and experiencing a loving and fun-filled life.
Farming, family, and friends were Roger’s life and wherever he went he made new friends. The annual lake week up north was a favorite family vacation full of great memories.
Roger is survived by his wife Ann, his four children: Ryan (Chelsie) Walter, grandchildren Elway and Ezzy of Rewey, WI; Brad (Megan) Walter, grandchildren Rhyker and Rhett of Cobb, WI; Jason Walter of Benton, WI; and Lee (Jennifer) Walter, grandchild Connor of Flowery Branch, GA. His brothers Larry of Las Vegas, NV; Dennis (Arlene) Walter of Potosi, WI and sisters Jeannie (Dale) Droessler of Potosi, WI and Patricia ‘Pete’ Baranosky of Edmonton, Canada; his beloved Harris and Walter aunts and cousins, numerous nephews and nieces including his cherished nephew Wade Walter of Portland, OR, many special and close friends and in-laws Tara Beer and Vikas Arora, granddaughter Avni of Burlingame, CA, Beth (Bob) Wolfley and Kevin (Kathy) Valusek both of Shorewood, WI and Fredrick (Jan) Valusek of Cherry Hill, NJ.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Hazel and Harley Walter, brother Mark, brother in-law Lawrence Baranosky, parents-in-law Dr. Fred and Elizabeth Valusek and niece Jennifer Walter.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00-6:30 P.M. on Tuesday December 13, 2022, at the Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort, WI with food and fellowship to immediately follow the visitation at R-Place Again in Cobb, WI. A Celebration of Life in loving memory of Roger Walter will be held at a later date. The Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort, WI is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com
‘Rest easy now until we meet again heart of my heart’
