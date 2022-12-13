REWEY, Wis. — Roger Lee Walter, age 69, of rural Rewey, WI passed away on Friday December 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Roger was the third son of four boys and 2 girls born to Hazel and Harley Walter of rural Potosi, Wisconsin. Roger attended the former Pea Ridge one-room schoolhouse located across from the family farm in Potosi, he graduated from Potosi HS and Southwest Tech Agriculture program.

