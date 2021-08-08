William R. “Bill” Hottenstein, age 66, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on July 6, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
To honor Bill’s life, a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 12:00 until 4:00 p.m., at the Blackhawk Pavilion in the Galena Recreation Park, 1721 Field Street in Galena, IL. Burial was in the Greenwood Cemetery in Galena, IL. The Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Bill’s family.
Bill was born on December 27, 1954, in Galena, Illinois, a son to Henry and Evelyn (Reyner) Hottenstein. Bill was raised to value the efforts it would take to live a fruitful and productive life. He was a proud graduate of the Galena High School, Class of ‘74, and was as determined on the wrestling mat as he would be throughout the rest of his life. His strong work ethic was undeniable as Bill was only late one time in his career with Eagle Window & Door, and that was only due to a mechanical failure on his Harley. Bill loved his numerous dogs, fishing, hunting, camping, and simply enjoyed the fellowship with family and friends over a good steak whenever possible. He was an honest and generous man who could easily relax with a little Rock-n-Roll playing in the background, as well as he could if the 3 Stooges, or Looney Tunes were on the tube. Sadly, the Bears and Cubs have lost one of their biggest fans, but we trust that he’ll be cheering them on from the best seats in the house now. Although Bill did not have children of his own, he is remembered fondly as the “cool” uncle who always made time for his nieces and nephews. We will miss Bill from the bottom of our hearts and can only hope that the abundance of wonderful memories he leaves behind will bring us some comfort until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Bill include his brothers, Thomas (Ina) Hottenstein, Davenport, IA, and Richard (Beth) Hottenstein, Miles, IA; his nieces and nephews, Troy Hottenstein, Grants Pass, OR, Lori Hottenstein, East Dubuque, IL, Jeanne (Jerry) Theisen, Dubuque, IA, Harlan (Liz) Hottenstein, Wilson, WY, Andy Hottenstein, Dubuque, IA, Brian Hottenstein, Jennifer (Kurt) Kritz, Peosta, IA, and Jodi Gonyou, San Antonio, TX; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Henry F. Hottenstein, Jr., and Robert W. Hottenstein, in infancy.
Bill’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at ManorCare for all of their professional and compassionate care. Also, special mention to his daytime nurses, Rosa and LuAnn, for treating him as both friend and family.
