Patricia Ann “Patsy” Cecelia (Dix) Freihoefer, passed away August 14, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Patsy suffered a broken hip in 2018 and during the surgery, doctors discovered that she had myelodysplastic syndrome. The illness had progressed and taken its toll until she succumbed, surrounded by her children.
A private family visitation will be held on Sunday at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial for Patsy will be 10 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish-Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 2921 Central Ave., with Rev. Msgr. Lyle Wilgenbusch as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque. On behalf of Patsy’s family and the current Dubuque city ordinance, masks are required to be worn at Mass and at the cemetery. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Patsy’s family. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Patricia Ann was born in Dubuque on September 6, 1937, to Leo and Delores (Hefel) Dix. She grew up on Pinard Street and the Dix family farm on 32nd Street. She graduated from the Immaculate Conception Academy in 1955. She married her best friend Arthur “Art” Freihoefer in 1956 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. After retirement, she and Art enjoyed winters in Donna, Texas, until Art’s passing in 2010. She continued to split time between Donna and Dubuque until she recently settled into Eagle Point Place in her hometown.
Patsy was actively involved in her communities. She volunteered with Holy Ghost Church for many years. A member of the Women’s Council, she was very involved at the Dubuque Boys Club while her sons were growing up. During retirement, she volunteered at Alverno Apartments and Stonehill Care Center. She also assisted a non-profit, serving children across the border while wintering in Texas. Patsy and Art were active in the RVing community with multiple trips around the US and Canada and many weekend adventures close to home with family and friends. She delivered the Telegraph Herald for many years after her children retired their paper route. She also found time to be a catering entrepreneur featuring her famous turkey and dressing sandwiches.
Above all, Patsy’s first love was family. She had 10 children — Douglas (Deceased), Kevin and spouse Theresa (Nebolon), David, Michael and Janet (Hannan), Gary and Lisa (Lambert), Donald and Elizabeth (Hodges), Loras and David Northway, Leanne and Paul Burdick, Greg and Cori (Miller), and Curt and Erica (Lumley). She instilled in her children the importance of family, faith, charity and self-sufficiency, including how to cook (especially desserts which were her specialty). Patsy also loved spending time with her 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Surviving are her siblings Ron Dix, Joyce (Bob) Hammel, Jeanette (Dean) Rampson, Bill (Patti) Dix, Barbara (Lester) Cummer, Linda (Dick) Firzlaff, Judy Dix, Marilyn Dix, Shirley Youngblut, Al (Sue) Dix, Carol (Joe) Powers, Cheryl (Chuck) Noel, and sister-in-law, Pat (Menadue) Dix.
Patsy was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Dix and Dorothy Koltes; brothers, Daryl, Richard “Pup,” and Robert; her sisters-in-law Carlene Dix, LaVera (Freihoefer) Nauman, and Norma (Freihoefer) LaPrell (nee Klinge); and their husbands Albert Nauman, Albert Klinge and George LaPrell.
Patsy lived a full 82 years with many adventures, though we all wished it could have been many more. Live your life to the fullest, hug your family and friends every chance you get, share your dreams and adventures, and never forget that we only get one shot at this life; leave it with no regrets.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holy Family Schools or Holy Spirit Catholic Parish.
