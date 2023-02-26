Carl (Andy) R. Noel, 93 of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa after a recent illness. He had been a resident of Stonehill Nursing home since 2019.

In keeping with his wishes, a short visitation will be held from 8:45a.m.-9:45a.m., Monday, February 27, 2023 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:00a.m. with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. A livestream of the funeral mass may be viewed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded.

