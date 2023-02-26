Carl (Andy) R. Noel, 93 of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa after a recent illness. He had been a resident of Stonehill Nursing home since 2019.
In keeping with his wishes, a short visitation will be held from 8:45a.m.-9:45a.m., Monday, February 27, 2023 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:00a.m. with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. A livestream of the funeral mass may be viewed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded.
Carl was born on August 27, 1929, the son of Ralph and Bernice (VanderMillen) Noel. In 1951, he married the love of his life, Kathleen (Palmer) Noel. They were married for almost 72 years!
Recommended for you
Carl worked for the Dubuque County Road Department serving with both the road and survey crews with 42 years of service. He enjoyed serving the residents of Dubuque County driving snowplows during the winter. He attended St Raphael Cathedral school and Loras Acadamy. He served in the U.S. Army at Ladd Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska during the Korean War (1951-53).
Carl will be remembered for his love of camping, reading, swimming (especially at O’Leary’s Lake and the Mississippi River) and listening to Big Band music by the fireplace with of course a beer. He loved listening to the Indy 500 every year under the big Maple tree. Of course, his true passion was tuning up lawn mowers and cars.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 72 years, Kathleen Noel; brother, Wayne Noel of Dubuque; children, Janice (Tom) Dierickx of Long Beach, MS, Jim (Melissa) Noel of Miamisburg, OH, Tom (Kathy) Noel of Dubuque; nine grandchildren, Joe, Nick, Jake, Anthony, Phillip, Alaina, Jenny, Megan and David; nine great grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his oldest son Bruce Noel and numerous brother and sister in-laws.
The family would like to thank the staff at Stonehill Nursing home in Dubuque for their compassionate care since 2019. The family would also like to thank the doctors, nurses, staff and hospice of UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital for all their compassionate care.
In-lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to be given to Holy Ghost Catholic Church in his name.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.