Marc Alan Reichenberger, 38 of Menomonee Falls, WI, passed away on March 26, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. Marc was born to Susan Elaine (Schuster) Reichenberger and Frederick John Reichenberger in Dubuque, IA on September 25, 1983.
Marc attended St. Columbkille School, and in 2002, he graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School. He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts from St. Ambrose University in 2005 and received a Master of Science in Kinesiology from Texas A&M University in 2007.
Marc is survived by his wife Lina (Acosta) Reichenberger; 2 1/2-year-old daughter Charli Sue Reichenberger; parents Fred and Sue Reichenberger; brother Karl Reichenberger and his wife Melanie; sister Krista (Reichenberger) Linder and her husband Matt; nieces Zoe Reichenberger, Alana Linder, Olivia Linder, Gabriella Navarro, Giovanna Acosta, and Francesca Acosta; and nephew Maximiliano Acosta.
Marc was preceded in death by his Grandma Adeline and Grandpa Joe Reichenberger, Grandma Helen and Grandpa Aloys Schuster, and Uncles Joseph Cunningham and Thomas Payne.
Visitation: Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 8:30AM, followed by funeral mass at 9:30 AM at St Dominic Catholic Parish, 18255 West Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI 53045. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a trust fund established for Charli Sue’s education, with cash/checks payable to: “Irrevocable Trust FBO Charli Sue Reichenberger”