MENOMINEE, Wis. — Doris Ann (Kuhl) Hoppman, age 85, of Menominee, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at home with her family by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19th at Nativity BVM Catholic Church in Menominee, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the Parish and St. Ann’s Society Rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Visitation will also be from 9:30 — 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
Doris was born January 29, 1938 at Cuba City, Wisconsin, the daughter of Melvin W. and Marie A. (Neis) Kuhl. She was united in marriage to Thomas W. Hoppman on August 1, 1959 at St. Joseph Church, Sinsinawa, WI. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2006.
She was a graduate of St. Clara Academy, Sinsinawa, WI. Doris enjoyed Ceramic Painting, Reading, Camping and a good game of Euchre. She was a member of Nativity BVM Parish and it’s St. Ann’s Society.
Surviving are four children, Gayle (Jeff) Springer, Dubuque, IA, Todd Hoppman of East Dubuque, IL, Randy (Peggy Sue) Hoppman of Galena, IL, and Clark (Karen) Hoppman of Shullsburg, WI; fifteen grandchildren, Jason (Melissa) Hoppman, Matt (Becca) Hoppman, Tristan (friend Lexi) Springer, Tiffany (Nick) Theisen, Tyler (Tiffany) Springer, Tanner Springer, Jordan Hoppman, Jennifer (Josh) Redmond, Jason (Emily) Dalen, Joe (Kathy) Dalen, Sierra (fiancé Alec Metz) Hoppman, Kyle (friend Tiffany) Hoppman, Isaac (friend Maria) Hoppman, Brandon (friend Valerie) Hoppman and Jamie Hoppman; 14-great grandchildren and two on the way; her siblings, Glenda Miller of East Dubuque, IL and Dick (Terry) Kuhl of Cuba City, WI.; and several nieces and nephews, especially Gerry (Chris) Hoppman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Marie, her husband Thomas W. Hoppman, two sons, Marty and Gary, her in-laws, Phillip and Genevieve Hoppman, grandsons, Austin, Alex, and Randy Hoppman, Jr., brother and sister-in-law, Joe (Joan) Kuhl and brother-in-law, Bruce Miller, and her cherished dog, Billie Jo, who was her greatest companion after Tom’s passing.”
