MENOMINEE, Ill. — Joan Lee Koenig Jackson of Dubuque, IA (formerly Menominee, IL)
Services for Joan Lee Koenig Jackson, 85, will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, at Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 15406 West Creek Valley Road, Menominee, IL 61025. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 7 p.m., Friday, at Miller Funeral Home, 1185 Route 35 North, East Dubuque, IL.
Joan Lee Koenig Jackson was born on September 23, 1937 to Lee T. Koenig and Mildred C. (Schimdt) Koenig in a house on Finley Street in Dubuque, Iowa. Her three sisters followed and over the years, the “Koenig Girls” enjoyed many adventures.
Joan’s first and only romance (we think) began in 3rd grade at St. Anthony’s School when Sr. Vincentia sat Fred Jackson directly behind Joan Koenig. A few hair tugs and pokes later, their fate was sealed. Years later, when Joan announced to her parents at the dinner table that Fred Jackson was getting married, they inquired, “To whom?” To which she answered, smiling, “Me!” Mom was always pleasantly full of surprises.
Their six “well-behaved” (mom’s eternal prayer) children, known as “the gang” followed. Joan loved being a mother and generously shared her gifts and talents. A woman of many, she taught us the trades: sewing, crocheting, knitting, cooking (though a few didn’t take quite as well as mom may have hoped). Her gifts were fully appreciated when it came to family weddings. She sewed a bride’s wedding dress and bridesmaid’s dresses, baked and decorated wedding cakes, arranged all of the flowers, transported everyone safely and darn near missed some weddings herself! Mom was an Uber driver before it existed, transporting “the gang” and their many friends here, there and everywhere in the famous red station wagon. “Drive it until the wheels fall off,” Dad said. Another surprise ... one day a wheel actually did!
While her love for family was unsurpassed, her expansive heart flowed into community service as well. Her leadership was tapped early at St. Joseph’s Academy. She was forever grateful for the education and life-long friendships she made there. Joan coordinated St. Joseph’s Academy’s Class of 1955 reunions through the 50th year. A natural-born leader, her first job at Molo Oil Company instilled in her a professional confidence. She sacrificed her dream of becoming a nurse to raise our family. Years later, when invited to consider becoming a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for the Galena area ambulance service, she studied day and night, asking us kids to quiz her in preparation for each exam. She surprised herself every time she passed a test. So very proud of that achievement, she found joy in paying it forward in service as a founding member of the Menominee Dunleith Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary and service on the Galena Ambulance Board, Galena 911 Board, and as Menominee Village Clerk.
Part-time positions at Jackson Tuckpointing, East Dubuque Savings Bank, and Sherman Flooring funded gas money for many escapades with her friends: Jane, Jeanie and Jan. Together the 4 J’s (at times directionally challenged) traveled many miles to test their theory that when lost, “Two left turns really do make a right!” Mom’s collaborative leadership never failed!
Mom’s greatest gift was her joyful, enthusiastic presence. In these later years as a resident with dementia and severely limited speech at Luther Manor Grand Meadows, she continued inspiring people with her smile, hugs and laughter. And as she died peacefully on Monday, August 21, 2023 surrounded by family and the Grand Meadows staff, she was still teaching us how to move on and make the best of things. “Clothed in strength and integrity, she laughs without fear of the future” (Proverbs 31:25).
Surviving are her children: Deb and Ed Tranel of East Dubuque, IL; Kelly (Deb) Jackson of Peosta, IA; Dane (Joyce) Jackson of East Dubuque, IL; Ann Jackson, PBVM of Cedar Rapids, IA; Sam (Moya) Jackson of East Moline, IL; and Chris Jackson of Dubuque, IA; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; her beloved Koenig sisters: Judy DuCray, Rita Duve (Norm) and Kay George; and two sisters-in-law: Jane Jackson and Patricia Jackson.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred Jackson, in-laws Thelma and George Jackson; granddaughters: infant Kally Jackson and Danielle (Jackson) Connell; brothers-in-law: Jim DuCray, John George, Alan Jackson and Terry Jackson.
Our family would like to thank: Dr. Martin Bagby, Dr. Roger Shafer, Dr. Yasyn Lee, Dr. Angela Kelly and her nursing staff, and Hospice of Dubuque. We are also grateful to the staffs at Luther Manor and Grand Meadows who over the years felt like family. The love, care and compassion mom received extended and enhanced her life immeasurably.
