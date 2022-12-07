Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother Michael J. McCarron died peacefully at the age of 90 in Dubuque, Iowa, where he lived nearly his entire life with his wife Marilynn and their ten children.
He and Marilynn (“Mar”) met in San Francisco, where Marilynn grew up and where he was stationed in the Army. They met at the roller rink on the beach in San Francisco, and one of their favorite things to do was roller skate. Watching them skate together was amazing—it was dancing at its best.
Dad was an avid beekeeper. He had several beehives in the back yard and enlisted some of us in lending a hand with maintenance of the hives, extraction of the honey from the honeycomb and selling the honey at the local Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings. A lover of gardening, he tried his hand at raising Iris, Gladiolus and Lilies. He and Marilynn attended many beekeeper’s and National Iris and Lily meetings. He was a proud member of the Local Beekeeper’s Society and The National Lily Society.
He was a great practical joker—he delighted in playing silly practical jokes—Notably the “Glass Jar” game which he delighted in playing with his kids and grandkids.
We all have finest memories of car rides on summer evenings followed by a stop at Dairy Queen for ice cream or the A&W for root beer. Sunday mornings with homemade donuts or pancakes that Dad made. Christmas tree hunting on someone’s farm was always fun.
He is survived by his 10 children: Julie McCarron (Key West FL), Kevin (Bend OR), Michaelynn (Minneapolis MN), Hugh (Dubuque IA), Jeff (Dubuque IA), Kim Selwood (Philadelphia PA), Tim (Minneapolis MN), Bryan (Dubuque IA), Mike (Baraboo WI) and Melissa Knapp (Cascade, IA).
He is also survived by his sister Therese Lampe (Bettendorf, IA) and his brother Kevin (Marion, IA), as well as a number of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
I think Dad would say: “I’m in fat city” now.
On December 10, 2022, at 10:00 am a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Columbkille’s Church with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by The American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard. No visitation will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
