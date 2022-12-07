Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother Michael J. McCarron died peacefully at the age of 90 in Dubuque, Iowa, where he lived nearly his entire life with his wife Marilynn and their ten children.

He and Marilynn (“Mar”) met in San Francisco, where Marilynn grew up and where he was stationed in the Army. They met at the roller rink on the beach in San Francisco, and one of their favorite things to do was roller skate. Watching them skate together was amazing—it was dancing at its best.

