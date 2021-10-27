Letitia Weidman Telegraph Herald Oct 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAVANNA, Ill. — Letitia Weidman, 97, of Savanna, died on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.Law-Jones Funeral Home, of Savanna, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Savanna-ill Carroll-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Company cancels $20 million manufacturing project in Platteville Dubuque County, 3 others in area named among America's 50 'drunkest' Jeric C. Clark Galena council votes to pursue paid parking system, postpones decision on outdoor dining Matthew J. Shimon