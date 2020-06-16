CASCADE, Iowa — Alfred P. Reiter, 95, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation for Alfred will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. During this time, due to the unprecedented COVID-19, social distancing requirements will be strictly enforced. A distance of six feet between each person, and in addition everyone must wear a mask. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Alfred Reiter Family, P.O. 430, Cascade, Iowa 52033.
Mass of Christian burial for Alfred will be held at 11a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, in Cascade, with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post 528.
Alfred was born October 2, 1924, in Cascade, Iowa, son of Peter J. and Caroline B. “Lena” (Bertling) Reiter. He received his education from St. Mary’s High School in Cascade and Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. He was a veteran having served in the United States Army during WWII. After serving in the Army, he came back and farmed in the rural Cascade area for many years. Alfred was known for being a very kind and humble man. He truly enjoyed farming and when he wasn’t farming you could find him in the company of friends enjoying a good card game. He was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa. Alfred was also a member of the Cascade American Legion Post 528.
He is survived by two sisters-in-law, Elaine Reiter, of Cascade and Phyllis Reiter, of Des Moines, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joseph Reiter and William J. “Bill” Reiter; one sister, Rita (Ralph) Hogan Jr.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to the staff at River Bend Retirement Community and Nurses and Doctors at Mercy One Hospital for all the care and support they gave to Alfred.
