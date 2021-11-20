Kimberly R. Bothel-Harper, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Dorothy A. Brown, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to noon today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Grace H. Clemen, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Word of Life Church.
Leo J. Dietz, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21,
Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, Church of the Resurrection.
Karen K. Fritz, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth.
Neal W. Gunter, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Jean F. Herrig, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Miles H. Kahl, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Diane C. Locklear, Santa Monica, Calif. — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Gary W. Marburger, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Ann R. Meyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral Mass: Noon Tuesday, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Lois E. Petesch, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hanover.
Jeannette L. Richard, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler.
Margaret M. Ryan, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 8 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Brenda A. Taylor, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Susan J. Wulfekuhle, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21; and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.