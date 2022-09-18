SHERRILL, Iowa — Alberta “Babe” Koltes Lahey, 100, of Sherrill, died Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 1:30 pm Monday, September 19, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Babe will be 10:30 am Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with Father Tyler Raymond as the Celebrant. Burial will be in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery in Sherrill.
Babe was born February 11, 1922, in Sherrill, IA, the daughter of George and Matilda Schueller Nauman. On February 24, 1943, she married John Koltes. He died December 17, 1971. On September 1, 1973, she married Cyril Lahey. He died May 6, 2005.
She attended grade school at SS. Peter and Paul School in Sherrill.
She was the oldest member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill, was a member of SS Peter & Paul Rosary Society, and the Catholic Order of Foresters Court 1709 of Sherrill. She was a hard working farm wife. She had a large garden that she tended to and would milk cows and cook big meals for the farm help. Family was everything to Babe. She so loved seeing the grandchildren and great-grandkids stop by. When the grandkids visited, together they would decorate cookies that she baked for them and would often play a game or two. She was an excellent cook, especially her pies and cinnamon rolls. There was always an extra spot at her dinner table and no one went home hungry. Several generations of trick-or-treaters were sure to stop by for her popcorn balls. She enjoyed playing euchre and especially enjoyed playing euchre with her Nauman cousins. She enjoyed quilting with friends. She loved cats. Because she kept a diary until the last few years, you could always ask her questions about something that happened and she would be able to look it up. Every Friday before the COVID pandemic hit, she could be found at Helen’s getting her hair styled. For her 100th birthday this past February, she received over 160 cards. She was known as “Grandma Babe” to many. She lived in her own home until May of 2022 before moving to Hawkeye Care Center.
Survivors include one daughter, Karen (Kevin) White of Dubuque; one son, Merle Koltes; three grandchildren, Sara (Justin) Wiese, Julie (Curt) Schultz, Brian (Kelly) White; 11 great-grandchildren, Landon, Anna, Katelyn & Marissa Wiese, Addison, Jackson, Caden, and Camryn Schultz and Clara, Charlie, and Annie White; five stepchildren, Jim (Phyllis) Lahey, Mary Ellen (Bill) White, Tom (Carol Nebel) Lahey, Margie Skahill, Dan (Cathy) Lahey; one step-daughter-in-law, Eileen Lahey; step-grandchildren, Jeff (Melissa) Leick, Jamie (Sandy) Leick, Craig (Susan) White, Jason Lahey, Brian Lahey, Amy Reynolds, Molly (Jason) Lawry, Joel Lahey, Kyle (Erin) Lahey, Travis Lahey, Mike (Karie) Lahey, Nancy (Jeff) Lucas, Kelley (Mark) Taylor, Sarah (Brad) Loes, Brenda (Nick) Paisley, Sue (Kevin) Brockway, Steve Lahey, Michelle (Mike) Gonzalez, and Jill Dittmer; and many, many, step-great-grandchildren.
Besides her first and second husbands, she was preceded in death by one stepson, Merle Lahey, one sister, Rosina (Leo) Koltes, and brothers- and sister-in-laws, Edwina (Jacob) Nauman, Laura (Henry) Nauman, Florence (Arnold) Arensdorff, Frances (Frank) Nauman, Leona (Herman Schueller) (Val) Tigges, Leo (Rosina) Koltes, Charles (Edna) Koltes, Herbert (Marcella) Koltes, Marcella (Larry) Jaeger, Frances (Valeria) Lahey, Donald (Theresa) Lahey, Robert (Mary) Lahey, William (Dorothy) Lahey, Loras (Mary) Lahey, John Lahey, Marc (Theresa) Lahey, Eileen (Clarence Even) (Clarence) Pfohl.
Thank you to Dr. Kristin Nelson, and Joanie, Kris H., Peggy, and Nicole at Hospice of Dubuque, and Penn Place staff at Hawkeye Care Center for their care, and Father Tyler Raymond for his many visits with Babe.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Babe’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.