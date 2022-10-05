Denise A. Bast, Potosi, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, Wis.
Shirley A. Black, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Joanne Brown, Davenport, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Julie A. Clough, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, Benton United Methodist Church. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Marvin W. Drury, Preston, Iowa — Vistation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6., Law Jones Funeral Home, Preston. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Gladys Ertel, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Genevieve M. Freund, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the chapel, followed by Mass of Christian burial.
Lois A. Gudenkauf, Dubuque — Wake service: 3 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Key West, Iowa.
Pearl I. Hamil, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Hanover Methodist Church. Service: Noon today at the church.
Laura A. Heiderscheit, Balltown, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Balltown.
Harvey A. Heinberg, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. today, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Service: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Randall E. Johnson, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Patricia Martin, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Monona. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Monona Cemetery.
Sally A. Parker, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
