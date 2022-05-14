Lois J. DeMoss, 84, of Dubuque, IA passed away on May 11, 2022, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 15th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 16th, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church where family and friends may gather after 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Canton, IA.
Lois was born on November 13, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of Arthur and Betty (Juehring) Cobiskey. She received her B.A. from the University of Dubuque. She married Rex L. DeMoss on July 2, 1955, in Maquoketa, Iowa. Lois worked for the Dubuque Community School District at George Washington Junior High, in Room 185 as an English teacher for 30 years.
She was a member of the National T.T.T. Society, Iowa Chapter DI, helping to send girls to summer camp. She was also a member of Westminster Church. Lois was an avid St. Louis Cardinal’s fan, loved unicorns, and enjoyed the Diamond Jo Casino. Her greatest joy and proudest accomplishments were her family and all of the students she taught at Washington.
She is survived by her children Randy (Sandy Ragona) DeMoss of East Dubuque, IL, Craig (Julie) DeMoss, Lori Breedwell, Darren (Kim Bemboom) DeMoss, and Kevin (Bev) DeMoss, all of Dubuque, eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law Arlene McCutcheon of Andrew, IA and Dora Foster of Tacoma, WA, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rex, and three sisters, Arlene Regenwether, Wanda Berner, and Marilyn Bowling.
In lieu of flowers, a Lois J. DeMoss memorial fund has been established.
The family wishes to thank the Unity Point Finley Hospital Internal Medicine for the loving and compassionate care they gave Lois.