Korey James Hutzell, age 34, Dubuque, Iowa passed away after a recent illness on December 24, 2021, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. The family request mask be worn if attending the visitation and service.
Korey was born in Dubuque, Iowa on March 26, 1987; he is the son of Kelly and Laura (Sauer) Hutzell. He graduated from Hempstead High School in 2005 and also attended NICC.
He worked as an Inside Sales Manager at Superior Welding Supply and was previously employed by Stetson Building Products and Fastenal.
Korey was a gentle soul who was loved by all who knew him. Korey was an avid collector of many things. He was also very artistic with his glass blowing skills. He loved plants and gardening at his house. His joy was his niece, Lucy Ast, as well as his dog, Henry.
He is survived by his parents Kelly Hutzell and Laura (Sauer) Hutzell; his sister Erin (Joe) Ast and his niece Lucy Ast. His paternal grandparents James and Jean Hutzell; aunts and uncles: Michelle (Sid) Harris, Kris (Andy) Redlinger, Scott Sauer, Linda (Tim) Lange, Julie (Bob) Tauke and Amy (Bill) Schwartz. Cousins: Koral (Troy) Ortiz, Bailey (Alexis) Redlinger, Mason Redlinger, Matthew Sauer, Cody Sauer, Madison Sauer, Ben Roethig, Haley Lange, Nick (Stacy) Tauke, Justin Tauke, Michael Dodsworth and Jenna Dodsworth along with his birth mother and her children.
He was preceded in death by: Maternal grandparents, Donald and Verna Sauer and his dogs Gabe and Oliver.
In lieu of flowers, a Korey Hutzell memorial fund will be established.