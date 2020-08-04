LA MOTTE, Iowa — Gloria Ann “Snap” Steil, 85, formerly of La Motte, Iowa, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Bell Tower Retirement, in East Dubuque, Ill.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, August 6, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek, Iowa, with Rev. James Chappell officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, at the church. Burial will follow at St. Theresa’s Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family requests that social distancing be followed and masks be worn during the services.
Gloria was born December 20, 1934, in Asbury, Iowa, to Harry Sr. and Emma (Hinzman) Ernster. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1952. She worked at Interstate Power while in high school and until she was married.
She married Gerald “Jerry” Steil on August 22, 1953. They lived in Asbury until 1971 and then moved to the farm in La Motte. Gloria loved the farm life and spent her time raising children and chickens and helping with the farm work but mostly she made lots and lots of delicious meals for her hungry bunch of boys and everyone that her boys added to the family. Birthdays and holidays were always celebrated with a special meal. She was a recycler before recycling existed and found a use for many things that most people would just throw away. She truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Many memories were made with overnights, birthday lunches with shopping and the annual trip to the Dubuque County Fair.
She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in rural La Motte for many years and most recently a member of St. Lawrence in Otter Creek. She served as Lector and Eucharistic Minister at both parishes.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jerry; her five sons, Terry (Sue), of Key West, Iowa, Kevin (Karen), of La Motte, Dion, of Benton, Wis., Keenan (Sue) and Darren (Jenny), both of Dubuque; and her eight grandchildren, Aaron (Aaron) Steil, Becky (Pedro) Crispin de Jesus, Sara (Rob) Goedken, Andrew (fiancee Abbie Halvorson) Steil, Derek (Angel), Ryan, and Emma Steil and Audra Steil, Jeremie and Carissa Oberbroeckling; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her siblings, Deryl “Buddy” Ernster and Harry Jr. “Sonny” Ernster. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters in-law, Alvina Murphy, Jim (Jean) Steil, Jude Steil, Vern (Elaine) Steil, Mary Ann Derouin and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Gayelle (Roy) Blum; sister-in-law, Margaret Ernster; and brothers- and sisters in-law, Evie (Albert) Beecher, Eleanor (Don) Lombardi, Virgil Murphy, Lenny Steil, Don Derouin and Norm (Minnie) Steil.
Gloria’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bell Tower Retirement and Hospice of Dubuque for the loving care that was given to our mother and grandmother over the past years as she lived with Alzheimer’s.
The family requests no flowers.
Condolences may be sent online at www.leonardfuneralhome.com and memorials may be sent to the Steil Family at 23681 384th St. La Motte, IA 52054 or Leonard Funeral Home 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA, for Gloria’s favorite charities, Camp Courageous, Dubuque Humane Society, and the Alzheimer’s Association.