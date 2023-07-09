Ralph “Sunny” Dwain Lyons Jr., 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, lost his courageous battle with cancer on July 6th, 2023.
According to his wishes, no public visitation or services will be held. Burial will be at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
He will always be remembered as a hard worker, who loved the outdoors, and was always tinkering in his garage. He loved his rides and walks with his daughter Cory!
Recommended for you
Ralph is survived by his stepchildren Tom (Rhonda) Nolan of Dubuque, Luehien Larson of Idaho, Jim (Marilyn) Ploessl of Dubuque, Corrine “Cory” Ploessl of Dubuque, Lorrine “Lory” (Gary) Thill of Dubuque, Tim (Karen) Cashatt of the Phillipines, Cindy and Rory Engler of Hazel Green, and Penny Gintonio of Dubuque, step-son-in-law Fred Day of Massachusetts, sister-in-law Ginger Lyons, 23 step grandchildren, 37 step great-grandchildren, 12 step great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and special friend Alice Pearson of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lois (Kennedy) Lyons of Dubuque, his parents Ralph Sr. and Irma Lyons of East Dubuque, two brothers Dave Lyons of Dubuque and Dale (Dixie) Lyons of Dubuque, nephew and niece Robin and Mary Lyons of Dubuque, brothers-in-law Roy and Earl Kennedy of Dubuque, stepdaughter Peggy Day of Massachusetts, and step-granddaughter Billie Jo Oglesby of Dubuque.
Special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for all the wonderful care that Kerstein and Nicole gave Ralph. Thanks to Dr. Chris Stille of Dubuque, and special thanks to Dr. Timothy King for his compassionate care over the years. And lastly, a special special thank you to my brother Jim and Marylynn for all their help this past week!