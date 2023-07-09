Ralph “Sunny” Dwain Lyons Jr., 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, lost his courageous battle with cancer on July 6th, 2023.

According to his wishes, no public visitation or services will be held. Burial will be at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

