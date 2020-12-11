Colleen M. (Parker) Grant, age 93, of Dubuque, passed away at 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be a private family service to celebrate Colleen's life. The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and online condolences. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery following cremation at a later date.
Colleen was born on April 18, 1927, in Guttenberg, Iowa, daughter of Arthur and Flossie (Busch) Parker.
Colleen graduated from Guttenberg High School, where she played basketball and softball. She was united in marriage to Norbert Grant on October 7, 1948, in Guttenberg. They raised their family, and celebrated 58 wonderful years of matrimony, before sadly Norb passed away on July 31, 2007. Colleen was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker who was thrilled to be able to also babysit her grandchildren when they were born.
Colleen was definitely devoted to her family. When the grandchildren were born, she and Norb never missed an opportunity to spend time with them, attending every sporting and academic event the kids were a part of. She especially enjoyed stopping at Culvers afterwards for a “victory” treat. When she did make some time for herself, Colleen liked going out to eat and jumping in the car to take a ride to her native Guttenberg to see what was new in the big city. She was a talented seamstress who made her own clothes as well as outfits for the kids and their dolls. She was also a longtime sports fan who rooted for the Hawkeyes and both the Chicago Cubs and Bulls. Colleen will no doubt be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Colleen’s memory include her 2 sons, Michael (Denise) Grant, Peosta, IA, and Terrence Grant, Dubuque, IA; her beloved grandchildren, Benjamin (Ennea) Grant, Greeley, CO, Zachary (Jade Flansburg) Grant, Iowa City, IA, and Kara (Jesse) Lawler, Peosta, IA; her great-grandson, Carter Lawler; her sister, JoAnne “Annie” (Don) Dondelinger, Cuba City, WI; and 2 sisters-in-law, Jean Parker, Garnavillo, IA and Adele Parker, Guttenberg, IA.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Norbert Grant; and her siblings, Helen (Paul) Barton, Willie (LaVonne) Parker, Bob (Jean) Parker, Don (Agnella) Parker, Gary Parker and Clyde Parker.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at Mercy Hospital, Ennoble Manor and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kind and compassionate care of Colleen.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
