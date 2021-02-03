Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Bernard J. Featherston, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. today and 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Michael S. Horn, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Dubuque Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Pauline J. Kelsey, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at the church.