MONTICELLO, Iowa — Janaan Cecelia Krapfl, 84, of Monticello, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa.
Private family services for Janaan will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Gary Krapfl officiating. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa. The services will be livestreamed on the Reiff Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m.
She was born May 29, 1936, in Epworth, Iowa, daughter of Walter and Cecelia (McDermott) Horsfield. She is a graduate of the Epworth High School. On April 11, 1959, she was united in marriage to Bernard Anstoetter Jr. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 17, 1964. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Krapfl on December 31, 1966, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Monticello, Iowa.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Krapfl, of Monticello; six children, Lynn Vorwald, of Monticello, Kevin (Annette) Anstoetter and Laura (Rob) Hoerner, both of Epworth, Deb (Greg) Paulsen, of Onslow, Lee Ann Krapfl, of Marion, and Bill (Amy) Krapfl, of Hopkinton; 18 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Pat (Verla) Horsfield, Irwin “Red” (Joyce) Horsfield and Ronnie (Judy) Horsfield, all of Epworth, Dale (Jolene) Horsfield, of Ft. Myers, FL; her in-laws, Kevin Firnstahl, of Dubuque, Fr. Gary Krapfl, of Lansing, Johnny Lansing, of New Vienna, Mary (Ken) Mills, of Holiday Island, AR, Milly Koehler, of Forsyth, IL, Monie Anstoetter, of Farley, Joan Anstoetter, of East Dubuque, IL, and Shirley Maiers, of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Leo and Phillip Horsfield, in infancy, and Tim Horsfield; a sister, Lois (Donnie) Kluesner; her in-laws, Hugo (Alvina) Krapfl, Fr. Dan Krapfl, Lois Lansing, Dick Krapfl, Nancy Krapfl, Jean and Joan Krapfl, Charlie Anstoetter, Jerry Anstoetter, Donald Anstoetter; her in-laws, Ben and Lydia Anstoetter, Marian (John) Bell, Esther (Fran) Joyce, Sr. Marirose Anstoetter, Alice (Gene) Wieser, Ken Koehler, Caroline Anstoetter, Vi Anstoetter, Doris Anstoetter and Clete Maiers.
Anyone wishing to send a memorial may send it to Reiff Funeral Home; ATTN; Janaan Krapfl family, P.O. Box #99, Farley, Iowa 52046.
A video tribute may be viewed on online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.