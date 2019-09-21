OAKLAND, Calif. — Dennis M. Schmitz, formerly of Dubuque, died peacefully in his sleep on September 12, 2019, in Oakland, Calif., at the age of 82.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Augustine’s Church, 400 Alcatraz Avenue, in Oakland, Calif. A poetry reading and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif.
Dennis was born in Dubuque on August 11, 1937, to Anthony and Roselyn (Schwartz) Schmitz, the second of their five children. As a child, he spent many hours at the Carnegie-Stout Library, devouring books of all sorts, frequenting the neighborhood movie-houses and playing basketball and softball at Burden Park. A gifted student and writer, Dennis graduated from Loras Academy and Loras College (Class of 1959), respectively. Dennis’s love for poetry and writing was nurtured at Loras, under the tutelage of Father Raymond Roseliep. Dennis took a gap year while a student at Loras College and worked as a community organizer with Young Christian Students (YCS) in Chicago. There, he met his future wife, Loretta (D’Agostino) Schmitz — a fellow YCS volunteer and graduate student. While working on a master’s degree at the University of Chicago, Dennis decided to devote himself to writing. In 1960, he won the prestigious poetry-writing contest sponsored by Big Table Books and achieved his first publication. He taught at several colleges in the Midwest before coming to California State University in Sacramento, in 1966, where he was a beloved professor of English for over 30 years.
As a poet, Dennis Schmitz was known for the depth, complexity and humanity of his work. Throughout his life, he was an advocate for social justice and the environment, themes that he featured prominently in his writing. He also had a wry sense of humor that came through in his verse. Favorite settings for his poetry included the Iowa landscapes of his childhood, the working-class neighborhoods of Chicago and the lush beauty of the Mississippi River and California coast. In addition to publishing numerous volumes of poetry, Schmitz won the Shelley Memorial Award for distinguished achievement from the Poetry Society of America, and Guggenheim and National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship awards. His honors culminated in being named the first poet laureate of Sacramento in 1994.
Dennis treasured his trips back to Dubuque for poetry readings and reunions at Loras, and family picnics at Eagle Point Park.
He is survived by his five children, Anne, Sara, Martha, Paul and Matthew; and 10 grandchildren, Alex, Rosali, Victoria, Josephine, Sophia, Daniel, Samuel, Gordon, Irene and Peter.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta (D’Agostino) Schmitz. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions directly to the Loras College Fund.