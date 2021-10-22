Kathleen D. Bakey, Surprise, Ariz. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral service: Noon Oct. 30 at the funeral home.
Mariela M. Berthel, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Mark W. Craig, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Funeral services: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Robert L. Gerlich, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Edwin H. Handfelt, Menominee, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Donald F. Hauth, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Ruth E. Hohnecker, Dubuque — Funeral service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Linda L. Holmgren, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
William J. Kaiser, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Kenneth J. Klaas, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Charles M. Knox, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Steven L. Koopmann, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Marilyn L. Lamker, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Sandra K. Molitor, Winnebago, Ill. — Service: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Gladys E. O’Brien, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Church of the Resurrection. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Robert A. Ritt, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Jason A. Teynor, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Orlando G. Valente, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Funeral service: Noon Nov. 6 at the funeral home.
Mary L. Weber, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Carol L. Wordehoff, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg.