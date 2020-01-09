Lester G. LaPage, 67, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at home following a sudden illness.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Saint Peters Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road, with Pastor Matthew Agee officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Saint Peters Lutheran. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is in charge of arrangements.
Lester was born on October 10, 1952, in Dubuque, the son of Keith and Iva (Leubka) LaPage. He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart Diane Harry, on March 4, 1972, at Saint Matthews Church.
He worked for Bodine Electric for 25 years until his retirement. Lester was an avid bowler and a proud member of the 700 Club. He also had a passion for the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. The Chicago Cubs and Miami Dolphins were his teams and he was proud to watch the Super Bowl and World Series wins by both.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; three sons, Brian (Abbi) LaPage, of Dubuque, Christopher (Sara) LaPage, of Maquoketa, Jason (special friend Megan) LaPage, of Garnavillo IA; four grandchildren who he dearly loved, Chloe, Emelia, Anthony and Charlotte; two sisters, Shirley (John) Adams, of Hobe Sound, FL, and Candice (Robert) Hachmann, of Peosta; a brother, Rick (Bernice) LaPage, of Huxley, IA; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Hope; a brother, Randy; a sister, Cindy; and his mother and father-in-law, John and Doris Harry.
In lieu of flowers, a Lester LaPage memorial fund has been established.