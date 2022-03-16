LA MOTTE, Iowa — Ronald J. Althoff, 74, of La Motte, died on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 21, at the funeral home.

