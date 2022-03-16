Ronald J. Althoff Telegraph Herald guest866 Mar 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LA MOTTE, Iowa — Ronald J. Althoff, 74, of La Motte, died on Monday, March 14, 2022.Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 21, at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags La-motte-iowa Jackson-county-iowa guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Authorities: 1 seriously injured in crash during chase in Dubuque County SW Wisconsin lawmaker seeks review of prep basketball playoff finish Dubuque school board OKs incentives for staff not covered by state bonuses Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque native brings party business back to hometown Biz Buzz: Company expanding with new greenhouse; salon gets makeover; party business back in Dubuque