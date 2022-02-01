Joyce Marie (Dix) Hammel, 81, of Dubuque, passed away on January 28, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Joyce will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, February 3rd, 2022, at the Church of the Resurrection with Fr. Phillip Gibbs officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, IA where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Joyce was born on February 4, 1940 in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Leo and Dolores (Hefel) Dix. She attended Holy Ghost Catholic Grade School and Immaculate Conception Academy both in Dubuque.
She married Robert R. Hammel Sr., November 18, 1961 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque Iowa.
She worked as a member of the kitchen staff for Loras College and Dubuque Community School District, but to her the most important job was wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Joyce enjoyed reading, camping, and bus trips with her family and friends. She loved playing card games with her kids and grandkids, and always made sure the cookie jar was filled with cookies and love.
Joyce is survived by her husband Robert Sr.; children Robert R. (Sharon) Jr., Edward T., Daniel J. (Mari), Dennis J. (Jennifer), Mark W. (Sara), Brian M. (Lisa), Kristine L., and Daryl K. (Tina); 18 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; siblings Ron Dix, Jeanette (Dean) Rampson, Bill (Patti) Dix, Linda (Dick) Firzlaff, Judy Dix, Marilyn Dix, Shirley (Tracy Carlin) Youngblut, Alan (Sue) Dix, Cheryl (Chuck) Noel, and Carol (Joe) Powers; sisters-in-law Pat Dix, and Barbara Hammel; and brother-in-law Bob Koltes.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Delores; siblings Bob (Carlene) Dix, Patsy (Art) Freihoefer, Dorothy Koltes, Richard “Pup” Dix, Daryl (Sandi) Dix, Mary Dix, and Barbara (Lester) Cummer.
Thank you to Dr. Panaich and his staff for all they did for Joyce, and a special thanks to nurse Wanda Rosa for the loving care she gave Joyce in her last hours. Thank you, University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, for being so kind to my family during this hard time.