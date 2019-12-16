Jeneene (Hines) Hennings, age 86, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 10:36 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center.
To celebrate Jeneene’s life, family and friends may visit from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. To honor Jeneene’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Jeneene was born on August 7, 1933, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Cecil and Ila (Wolbers) Hines.
Jeneene was a proud life-long resident of Dubuque, who was employed with both the telephone company and the egg factory before meeting the love of her life. Jeneene was united in marriage to Wayne Hennings, on September 8, 1951, at the Church of the Nativity in Dubuque. They were blessed with 55 years together and five children before he was sadly called home on February 2, 2007.
After she married, Jeneene took on the role of full time wife, mother and homemaker. Her skills in the kitchen were enjoyed by her family, as well as her fellow members of the Boat Club, when she would make her famous Mulligan Stew. Jeneene enjoyed getting together with friends, playing cards and visiting; but also appreciated a little quiet time to sit and relax with her latest book. She also had a soft spot for her furry canine companions, Bucko and Duke. Her faith was an important aspect of her daily life and Jeneene was a loyal member of Sacred Heart Church. Family was always at the top of Jeneene’s priority list, and this past year she definitely started to let her softer side start to show through. We are saddened with Jeneene’s passing from this world to the next, but find some comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with her husband and son in Heaven to celebrate Christmas this year.
Those left to cherish Jeneene’s memory include her children, C.J. (Debbie) Hennings, Dubuque, IA, Shelly Holland, Wilmington, NC, Kevin (Lynne) Hennings, Asbury, IA, and Jack (Yolanda) Hennings, Dubuque, IA; her daughter-in-law, Mary Hennings, Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren, John (Alyssa) Hennings, Ashley (Chad) Saeugling and Jessica Hennings; eight great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and 14 step-great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Dale (Sara) Hines, Dubuque, IA, Lana (Joe) Pfab, Dubuque, IA, and Denise Hines, Heber Springs, AR.
Jeneene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Hennings; a son, Bill “Burt” Hennings; a grandson, Austin Hennings; a son-in-law, Dan Holland; and her siblings, Phyllis (Bill) Hessel, Donald (Betty) Hines and Janaan (Richard) Kieffer.
Jeneene’s family would like to thank all of Jeneene’s caregivers at Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque, for the wonderful care they have provided throughout the months.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
