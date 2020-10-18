Peter M. “Pete” Breitbach, age 40, of Balltown, Iowa, passed away suddenly at 8:31 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
To celebrate Pete’s life, family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Balltown, Iowa. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering. To honor Pete’s life, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, with Rev. Noah J. Diehm officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Balltown, Iowa. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Pete was born on August 17, 1980, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Mike and Cindy (Conrad) Breitbach.
Pete graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1999, and earned a degree in environmental science from the University of Dubuque in 2003. He was a man of many hats, working as a bartender at Breitbach’s Country Dining, delivering feed for his uncle at Skip Breitbach Feeds, and operating the family farm. He loved to read; stories and conversation came naturally, and whether it was over coffee in the morning, a drink in the evening, or in the middle of the day, Pete made time to talk to everyone. Everything he did was at his own pace.
Pete was a generous man, known for his kindness and willingness to always help anyone, while refusing anything in return. Pete loved being outdoors, whether it was hunting, cutting wood, gardening, or at his favorite fishing hole. He enjoyed brewing wine and beer, making maple syrup, playing pool, a good card game, and treasure hunting at sales. Family and community were always of utmost importance in his life; he especially enjoyed being Uncle Pete to his many nieces and nephews. It is fitting that he was heading out fishing when the Lord called him home.
To all those who loved him and shared time with him in life:
“Thanks boss.”
Those left to cherish Pete’s memory include his parents, Mike and Cindy Breitbach, Balltown, IA; his six siblings, Betsy (Seth) Septer, Colorado Springs, CO, Matt (Lisa) Breitbach, Cascade, IA, Ben (Liz) Breitbach, North Buena Vista, IA, Tony (Kelli) Breitbach, Dubuque, IA, Anne (Andy) Wilwert, Balltown, IA and Mikey (fiancé Allison Schmitt) Breitbach, Balltown, IA; and his 15 beloved nieces and nephews (and counting), Elsie, Claire, Sadie, Edaline, Annaliese, Katherine, Laurel, Margaret, Alma, Madelyn, Isabelle, Sophie, Daniel, Amelia and Thomas.
Pete was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bill and Ruth Breitbach; and his maternal grandparents, LaVerne and Louise Conrad.
The family would like to thank Dale and Sarah Jecklin, for being such wonderful friends and being by his side on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials will be donated to the Balltown Safari Club and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Peter Breitbach Family.
