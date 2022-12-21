EARLVILLE, Iowa — Kenneth “Ken” Leroy Linderwell Sr., 80, of Earlville passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. A Celebration of Life for Ken will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at The Gathering Place in Manchester. The burial will take place at a later date. Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Earlville is in charge of arrangements.
Ken was born on October 18, 1942, in Lamont, Iowa, the 14th child of Ernest and Sylvia (Newton) Linderwell. His siblings were Martha, Sylvia, Irene, Eileen, Delores, Sharon, Anna, Herschell, Delmer, Raymond, Ernie Jr., Arnold, and Bill. Ken married Virginia Jones on September 16, 1961, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa; and was blessed with three children, Melody, Ken Jr. and Aaron. Ken worked for the State of Iowa Department of Natural Resources for 49 years from 1966-2015. He truly enjoyed stocking the trout into the streams for all the anxious fishermen-many of which became lifelong friends. He worked at Backbone State Park and Manchester Fish Hatchery.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his passion was buying, selling, trading and collecting guns. He never met a Winchester he did not like. He preferred being outside cutting wood and hunting for mushrooms or ginseng.
Ken is survived by his wife of 61 years, Virginia Linderwell; daughter, Melody Linderwell and her children, Tyler, Jillian and Reed Stumpf; son, Ken (Wanda) Linderwell Jr. and children, Austin (Jess) and Garrett (Sara) Linderwell, son Aaron (Cherrie) Linderwell and sons, Alex (Marin) and Dylan; three great-granddaughters, Harper, Eleanor and Layla Linderwell; great-grandson, Blake Hay; sisters, Sylvia Bradley, Sharon Allen; sisters-in-law, Sharon Linderwell, Luella Linderwell; also survived by Virginia’s siblings, Phyllis (Jerry) Thein, Jan Spurgin, Pat Hulshizer, Diane (Les) Marguin and Joe (Jinny) Jones.
