EARLVILLE, Iowa — Kenneth “Ken” Leroy Linderwell Sr., 80, of Earlville passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. A Celebration of Life for Ken will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at The Gathering Place in Manchester. The burial will take place at a later date. Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Earlville is in charge of arrangements.

Ken was born on October 18, 1942, in Lamont, Iowa, the 14th child of Ernest and Sylvia (Newton) Linderwell. His siblings were Martha, Sylvia, Irene, Eileen, Delores, Sharon, Anna, Herschell, Delmer, Raymond, Ernie Jr., Arnold, and Bill. Ken married Virginia Jones on September 16, 1961, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa; and was blessed with three children, Melody, Ken Jr. and Aaron. Ken worked for the State of Iowa Department of Natural Resources for 49 years from 1966-2015. He truly enjoyed stocking the trout into the streams for all the anxious fishermen-many of which became lifelong friends. He worked at Backbone State Park and Manchester Fish Hatchery.

