EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — William A. “Bill” Timmerman, 73, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away suddenly at 3:12 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at The Finley Hospital in Dubuque, IA.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Military honors will be accorded by members of American Legion Post # 787. The funeral will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page. Per State and CDC guidelines, facemasks are required.
Bill was born on September 11, 1949 in Dubuque, IA, the son of William E. and Ora M. (Steiner) Timmerman. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Jo Foley on August 12, 1967 at the Galena United Methodist Church. Bill served in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War from March 26, 1968 — August 1, 1969.
He was employed at Westwick Foundry in Galena as a foreman from 1967 — 1985. Later Bill worked as a mechanic and car dealer, working with B & G Auto, Tunnel Motors and Custom Auto Repair and Sales, all of East Dubuque.
Bill enjoyed Fun Car racing and collecting t-shirts from The Other Side, especially on the Tuesday night give-away.
Surviving is his wife, Bonnie Jo; four children, William R. Timmerman of Cuba City, WI; Jamie (Angie) Timmerman of Dyersville, IA, Jason (Jolene) Timmerman of East Dubuque, and Beth Ann (Stacey) Graves of California, Maryland; 10-grandchildren and 5-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Ora; and a brother Terry in infancy.
Bonnie and family wish to extend their sincere thank you to the East Dubuque Police Dept. and East Dubuque Fire and EMS personnel for their quick response and compassion.