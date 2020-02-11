Bret J. Hentges, age 59, of Dubuque, was called home unexpectedly on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
To celebrate Bret’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Bret’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Private family committal will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Bret was born on September 1, 1960, in Dubuque, son of Allen J. and Judith C. (Mitchell) Hentges.
Bret was a lifelong Dubuquer, and in true Dubuque fashion he loved spending time on the Mississippi, being a self proclaimed “river rat.” He married Rachel Engler in 1985, in Dubuque, and they were blessed with 2 sons. Bret was a dedicated employee of Jackson Pallet Company, where he was a manager and has worked for the past 33 years. In his free time Bret had many hobbies including fishing, pheasant hunting and playing cards. He was also a bit of a “motorhead” and enjoyed classic cars, especially his Z28 Camero, and hitting the open road on his Harley-Davidson. We are deeply saddened at the sudden loss of Bret in our daily lives, but take some comfort in knowing that he is now resting peacefully, free of the health issues he has handled with such strength these past months.
Those left to cherish Bret’s memory include his 2 sons, Zachary Hentges and Wesley Hentges, both of Dubuque, IA; his 2 brothers, Brad Hentges and Randall “Whitey” (Juanita) Hentges, both of Dubuque, IA; his 2 sisters, Alonna “Lonnie” (Shane Cole) Hentges, Mt. Horeb, WI, and Tricia Montgomery, Dubuque, IA; his former wife, Rachel (Dave) Schumacher, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Bret was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Joseph Hentges.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
