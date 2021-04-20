SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Mary Alice (Elena) Neylon, O.P., died April 14, 2021, at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa.
She was born to Joseph and Olive (Junk) Neylon in Appleton, Wis., on April 1, 1928. Mary Alice was the oldest of five children.
She is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and her Dominican Sisters.
Mary Alice was a kind and thoughtful woman.
She was full of gratitude for everyone and everything. She taught elementary school in Wisconsin and Minnesota, high school in Illinois and Wyoming. From 1973-1980, she was director of an Adult Education Center in Washington, D.C., and then in Illinois.
In 1982, Mary Alice turned to Hispanic ministry, bringing her sense of quiet joy to New Mexico, Oklahoma, Florida, Mexico and Illinois. She retired in 2017.
Services will be held at Sinsinawa.
Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.