SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Eugene “Tom” A. Otting, 85, of Shullsburg, Wis., formerly of Dubuque and Farley, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home June 4, 2020, in Shullsburg at his home.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
