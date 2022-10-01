SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Harvey A. Heinberg, age 85 of rural Shullsburg, WI passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at UW-Hospital in Madison, WI.

He was born December 26, 1936 in Roselle, IL, the son of Harry and Emma (Luerssen) Heinberg. Harvey grew up in Roselle and attended Barrington High School. After high school, Harvey worked as a propane delivery driver until he and a friend purchased a soda distributing truck and worked together for a few years. On September 17, 1960, Harvey married the love of his life, Jackie Sering in Elgin, IL. After their marriage, they started their farming career by renting farms in Marengo, IL and later in Hampshire IL. In 1974, Harvey and Jackie moved to Shullsburg to purchase their forever farm and have resided there since.

