SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Harvey A. Heinberg, age 85 of rural Shullsburg, WI passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at UW-Hospital in Madison, WI.
He was born December 26, 1936 in Roselle, IL, the son of Harry and Emma (Luerssen) Heinberg. Harvey grew up in Roselle and attended Barrington High School. After high school, Harvey worked as a propane delivery driver until he and a friend purchased a soda distributing truck and worked together for a few years. On September 17, 1960, Harvey married the love of his life, Jackie Sering in Elgin, IL. After their marriage, they started their farming career by renting farms in Marengo, IL and later in Hampshire IL. In 1974, Harvey and Jackie moved to Shullsburg to purchase their forever farm and have resided there since.
Harvey is survived by his wife Jackie at home; his three sons: Scott Harvey (Mary) Heinberg of Darlington, Steven (Patti) Heinberg of Muscatine, IA, and John Heinberg of West Bend, WI; his grandchildren: Nolan, Jordan, Griffin (Brooke), Payton, and Lucy Heinberg, Patrick and Kristi Heinberg, Emma Heinberg, and Kenna Condoleo; three great-grandchildren: Haley Rupp, Hudson Harvey, and Watson Heinberg; and one brother: Harold (Laura) Heinberg of Marengo, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters: Elaine (Lloyd) Heine and Pearl Heinberg.
Harvey was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg. Harvey lived and breathed farming over the years. Dedicating many years to being a dairy, hog, and grain farmer. He was the epitome of a hard worker and instilled that work ethic in his sons and grandchildren. When he wasn’t working on the farm, Harvey liked to bowl and watch the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears on TV.
Harvey was a family man at heart, always making sure his kids and grandkids knew how proud he was of them. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren creating memories they will all remember forever.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Centenary United Methodist Church (226 W. Church St., Shullsburg) with Rev. Maria Kim officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. until 12:45 P.M. at Centenary United Methodist Church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Harvey’s name.
