KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jeri Anne (Marcus) Edlund was born on June 24, 1946, in Otter Creek, Iowa. She passed away peacefully in Knoxville on February 16, 2021, at the age of 74.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mary Marcus, of Otter Creek, IA.
She is survived by her son, Nathan Edlund (Amy Granger), of Richland, MI; her two daughters, Christina (Jeremy) Gormley, of Knoxville, and Melissa Edlund (Jeff Kenny), of North Hollywood, CA; four grandchildren; three brothers, Tom (Paula) Marcus, of Andrew, IA, Paul Marcus, of Mesa, AZ, and Wayne (Debbie) Marcus, of Otter Creek, IA; and her sister, Karen Marcus, of Belt, MT.
A service will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek on June 25th.
Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call with notes of support or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.