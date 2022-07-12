John E. “Jeep” Yager, age 77 of Dubuque, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Finley Hospital. There will be no visitation per Jeep’s request. There will be a private burial for immediate family at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Jeep was born July 16, 1944 in Dubuque, IA, son of John F. And Marianne (Peterson) Yager.
Jeep married the love of his life Mary Ann Leibfried on August 31, 1963 at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque, IA. They celebrated 58 years of marriage together.
Jeep was a hard working businessman. He started his own body shop in 1978. With the help of his sons and wife Mary Ann, Jeep was successful. Ultimately, Jeep turned his focus to rental properties.
In his spare time, Jeep enjoyed pheasant hunting, raising pigeons, spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them how to fish. He enjoyed being with people and making them laugh. He will be missed by many.
Those left to cherish Jeep’s memory include his wife Mary Ann Yager; his children Michael (Jennifer) Yager, Sandra (Thomas) Haggerty, and James Yager all of Dubuque, IA; his grandchildren C.J. (Shannon) Yager, Stacy (Austin) Weitz, Heather (Kyle) Gaul, Erika (Tom Jackson) Reynolds, Paige Yager (Mark), Logan Yager (Stephanie), Johnnie Yager and Maggie Yager; and great grandchildren Vivien and Leo Weitz, Dax Gaul, Colton, Lochlan, Caden Yager, and one on the way.
