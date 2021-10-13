FARLEY, Iowa — Shirley A. Nadermann, 75, of Farley, Iowa, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Asbury, Iowa.
Visitation for Shirley will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Masks are required to attend visitation and services. Anyone unable to attend the visitation may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Shirley Nadermann Family, PO Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Services will be live streamed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page at 10:30 a.m., on Friday. Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa.
Shirley was born on September 24, 1946 in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Ray and Irene (Jaeger) Schmitt. She graduated from Holy Cross Leo Catholic High School in 1964. On January 7, 1977, she was united in marriage to Eldon R. Nadermann at the Basilica St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Dyersville, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2004.
Shirley started her career at The Ertl Company in Dyersville, Iowa. Once Shirley married, she began farming in the rural Farley area with her husband for many years. She had a passion for gardening and in her later years, Shirley enjoyed managing the farming operation. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Shirley was very proud of her children. She will be remembered for being a great Mom, Grandma and wife.
She was a member of the St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, Iowa.
She is survived by four children, Tricia (Jeff) Kueter, Tammy Nadermann both of Asbury, Tony (Kayla) Nadermann of Dubuque, and Terry (Kara) Nadermann of Peosta; eight grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Hannah, and Lauren Kueter, Whitley and Reese Nadermann, Ellie and Brig Nadermann and Andie Haun; one brother-in-law, Jerry (Janet) Nadermann of Colesburg; two sisters-in-law, Lou Ann (David) Krapfl of New Vienna, and Phyllis Nadermann of Farley.
She is preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Mike and Alma Nadermann; brother-in-law, LeRoy Nadermann; nephew, Kenneth Nadermann; and niece, Rebecca Krapfl.
The Nadermann family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mark Hermann along with all staff at Luther Manor at both Hillcrest and Grand Meadows facilities for their care and support.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.