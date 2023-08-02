EPWORTH, Iowa — Mary Jane Hoffmann, 89, of Epworth, Iowa, died, Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Luther Manor-Meadows in Dubuque, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Mary Jane may call from 4 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 3:30 P.M.
Services for Mary Jane will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 3, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
Recommended for you
Mary Jane was born August 13, 1933 in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Oliver and Frances (Althoff) Tucker. She received her education in the Country schools in Monastery country school. On January 10, 1956, she was united in marriage to Sylvester Hoffmann at Holy Family Catholic Church in New Melleray. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2008. The couple farmed in the rural Epworth area until their retirement.
She was a great cook and baker, everyone claimed her potato salad was the best and when she baked her homemade bread twice a week, each and every time the crust was fought over by everyone. She quilted many quilts and crocheted many afgans that she gave to family members. She liked to play a game of cards/Most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish and it’s Rosary Society in Epworth, and the Eastern Iowa Polka Club.
She is survived by one daughter, Marce Then of Epworth, IA; three sons, Marvin (Lynn) Hoffmann of Epworth, Mike (Mary) Hoffmann of Farley, IA, and Gary Hoffmann of Epworth, IA; 15 grandchildren, Bobbie (Shannon)Kramer, Greg (Bud) Ernzen, Doug (Rylee) Ernzen, Bethany (Chad) Remakel, Tyler (Kelsey) Then, Tracy Griffith, Kristy (Tyler) Schieltz, Alan (Whitney) Hoffmann, Abby Hoffmann, Heidi (Tom) Lower, Matthew Hoffmann (& friend, Kat Angelini), Sarah (Nick) Hirsch, Jessie (Aaron) Burkum, Ashlee Hoffmann and Theodore Hoffmann; 22 great grandchildren, Dakota (& fiancé, Morgan) and Sofia Kramer, Dylen, Logan and Charlee Remakel, Amelia and Tate Then, Charles and Henry Lower, Rowan, Emmett and Ruby Hirsch, Evan Burkum, Ava Hoffmann, Owen Brynn and Mia Schieltz; her siblings, Ruth (Jack) Riedl of Dubuque, IA, Edna Mae Tucker of Dubuque, IA, and Carlyn (Clyde) Thielen of Peosta, IA, brothers and sisters-in-law, Floyd (Luetta) Hoffmann of Independence, IA, Clementine Hoffmann of Bernard, IA, Erma (J.J.) Decker of Key West, IA, Mary Lange of Dubuque, IA, and Kenneth Hoffmann of Dubuque, IA, Coletta Tucker of Dyersville, IA, Francine Tucker of Manchester, IA.
She is preceded in death by her Parents; a son Ronald “R.J.” Hoffmann on April 24, 2006; a son in law, Terry “T. T.” Then on July 18, 2005; a daughter-in-law, Lori Hoffmann on July 13, 2022; her father and mother-in -law, Theodore and Loretta (Herbst) Hoffmann.; her siblings Robert Tucker, Allan Tucker Carl Tucker; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Richard Hoffmann and Edmond Lange.
A Mary Jane Hoffmann memorial fund has been established.