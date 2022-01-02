BANKSTON, Iowa — James A. Wolf, 57, of Bankston, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Mercy One Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Jim will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home Attn: James Wolf Family, PO Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa, with Rev. Carl Ries presiding and assisting Deacon Dan O’Connell. Burial will follow at St. Clement Cemetery.
Jim was born on January 16, 1964, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of George “Nicky” and Doris Ann (Naumann) Wolf. He was a 1982 graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa. On September 28, 1985, he was united in marriage to Kimberly Roling at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. Together the couple farmed as the forth generation on the Wolf family farm in rural Bankston, Iowa.
He is a member of the St. Clement Parish in Bankston, Iowa. He was also a member of the Farm Bureau Association.
Jim was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved and adored his grandchildren who were known to him as the Wolf Pups. Jim had a great love for Allis-Chalmers tractors, Flexible Flyer sleds, and antiques. He enjoyed going sledding, taking trips to the Amish, anywhere to catch a deal, and Wednesday night card club.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Wolf of Bankston; four children, Kurt (Michelle) Wolf of Holy Cross, Ted (Katie) Wolf, Scott (Meghan Douglas) Wolf both of Bankston, and Jill (Nick) Stoll of Cascade; four grandchildren, Cooper Wolf, Clayton, Austin, and Lacey Kay Wolf; and fur baby, Penny; four siblings, Janice (Ronald) Friedman of Dyersville, Ronald (Sherri) Wolf of Bankston, Gerald (Joanne) Wolf of Dyersville, and Marianne (Paul) Kluesner of New Vienna; brothers and sisters-in-law, Carmen (Jeff) Reinert of Dyersville, Kevin (Nikki) Roling of Dewitt, Karla (Phil) Strang, Rick (Emily) Roling both of Cascade, Sandy (Roger) Luna of San Antonio, TX, Ron (Lisa) Roling, and Lori (Mike) Miller both of Cascade; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two nephews, Nicholas Wolf and Nolan Roling; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Grace Roling.
