ASBURY, Iowa — Steven L. Meyer, 61, of Asbury, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Steve’s family.
Steven was born July 12, 1959, in Dubuque, the son of Edward Carl and Jeanette Louise Massey Meyer. On December 27, 1980, he married Kathy Gourley at Church of the Nativity in Dubuque. They later divorced.
He was a 1977 graduate of Hempstead High School in Dubuque.
He was a construction contractor for 45 years. He worked on several movie sets throughout the United States, including being construction coordinator on Field of Dreams. He loved spending time with family and friends at the Dog House Lounge, where he created his own Lenten special sandwich of tuna salad and egg salad combined, which was added to their menu. He cherished time with his family.
He enjoyed gardening, bird watching, family cookouts, fishing, time with family, and sitting outside.
Survivors include one daughter, Danielle Meyer, of Dubuque; one son, Austin Meyer, of Asbury; three grandchildren, Lydia, Lennon, and Luka, due in July; one brother, Edward Meyer, of Dubuque; and one sister, Lori Datisman, of Durango, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Sandy Cullen.
A special thank-you to all of his caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Steve’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.