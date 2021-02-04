MAQUOKETA, Iowa — William J. “Bill” 1-i-2L’s” Burke, 66, of Maquoketa passed away on February 1, 2021, at his home.
His family had granted his wishes of a cremation with a burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Maquoketa. A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held at a later date.
Bill was born on October 20, 1954, in Maquoketa to John and Caline (Anglin) Burke. He was a 1973 graduate of Andrew High School and worked for a number of years at Caterpillar, Mt. Joy, Iowa. He farmed for his entire life. Bill married Dawn Irwin on February 5, 1977, in Long Grove, Iowa. There were two children born to this union, Patrick Burke and Andrea Burke. Bill had one grandchild Tytan Heberling. They later divorced and he was united in marriage to Joy Alexander Behne. She preceded him in death. He spent his last years with Barbara “Barb” Frandsen. Bill was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles for many years.
Bill was a special type of person, a people person. He liked to congregate with his friends at a local pub. He always had a joke or story to share. Bill would want all to remember the good times, the laughter and the adventures he took with friends. He loved his family, friends and farming and all the good times they had.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to Dubuque oncologist Dr. Hermann, Dr. Burda and Bill’s numerous friends and last to his “Neighborhood Helpers.”
Those left to cherish his memories are his children; Patrick (Stacy McCoy) Burke, of DeWitt, Andrea (Shawn Loter) Burke, of Bettendorf; a grandson, Tytan Heberling, his girlfriend of over 13 years Barbara Frandsen; a stepdaughter, Keisha Frandsen, of Davenport; and a sister, Kathleen Burke, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Joy.
In lieu of flowers, cards or gifts, condolences can be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Bill Burke Family Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362.
