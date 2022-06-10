MISSION, Texas — Jane Elsie (Hadley) Ward, age 85, of Mission Texas, formally of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2022, with her loving husband at her side. In honor of Jane’s life, her immediate family will have a private celebration of her life. Jane was born on March 24, 1937 in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Myron and Frances Hadley. Jane grew up in Dubuque and graduated from Senior High School. She met her husband, Melvin Ward, in Dubuque and married on May 11, 1963. The two would be blessed with 59 wonderful years of marriage, one son they are very proud of, three adored grandchildren, and three great granddaughters and one on the way. Jane worked at Flexsteel as a sewer for 36 years until she retired in 1997. While she worked there, she made many lifelong friends. After retiring, Jane and her husband moved to Mission, Texas to enjoy the warmth of retirement. Throughout her life, Jane enjoyed bowling, entertaining, camping, outings with her lunch bunch, and having an occasional beer with her friends. But, above all, was Jane’s love for her family. She was overjoyed when she became a grandmother and felt equally blessed with each great granddaughter. Jane’s family was her greatest pride and joy in life. We mourn the loss of the wife, mother, grandmother, and great grand Jane was to her family and to all who called her a friend. We will miss and hold close to our heart all the memories we have created throughout the years with her. Those left behind to cherish Jane’s memory include her devoted husband Melvin Ward, her son and daughter in-law Richard and Laure Ward of Dubuque, Iowa, her grandchildren, James (Laura) Ward, Eric Ward, Angela (Tony) Miller, and her granddaughters Kaylee Ward, Alexa Ward, and Gracie Miller all of Dubuque, and her sister Linda Wagner of Mission Texas. Jane was preceded in death by her parents Myron and Frances Hadley, and a brother John Hadley.
