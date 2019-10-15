MILES, Iowa — Warren “Cookie” Wilbur Koch, age 68, of Miles, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Preston, Iowa. Burial will take place in the Miles Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, also at the funeral home.