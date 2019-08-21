WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Lloyd Clement Manternach, 78, of Worthington, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, surrounded by his family.
Friends and relatives of Lloyd may call from 2 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. Services for Lloyd will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, where friends may also call after 9 a.m. until time of services. Rev. Neil Manternach will be presiding. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, with full military honors accorded by Cascade American Legion Post #528.
Lloyd was born in Monticello, Iowa, on July 30, 1941, to Clem and Mary (Gudenkauf) Manternach. He received his education at the former St. Mary’s School in Cascade. He was united in marriage to Lois Ann Trumm, daughter of John and Elizabeth (Pottebaum) Trumm, on November 19, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade.
He served as a member of the Army National Guard from August 1959 until May 1967, and was employed at John Deere Dubuque Works from 1964 until his retirement in 1992. He then owned and operated Lloyd’s Small Engine Repair in Worthington, and later worked for Victory Ford in Dyersville, Iowa, from 1996 until 2018. He also served on the Worthington City Council from 1994 until 1996, and again from 2013 until 2016, and as mayor from 1996 until 2000. He was an active member of St. Paul’s Parish, and served on the parish council and school board.
He and Lois enjoyed spending time with their family, camping, attending polka festivals, and took great pride in their children and grandchildren, and loved attending their various activities.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Manternach, of Worthington; seven children, Lisa (Alan) Umbenhower, of Chariton, Iowa, and their children, Jonathan (Lindsey) Weber, Kevin Weber, Dana Weber (fiance, Robbie Clark), Troy and Christina Umbenhower, Todd (Sue) Manternach, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and their children, Cole (Hannah) Manternach, Ashlyn Manternach (fiance, Breon Hawthorne), Darby Manternach and Reese Manternach, Roger (Susanne) Manternach, of Brownsburg, Ind., and their children, Abbie (Ryan) McNew, Curtis (Megan) Manternach and Mary (Logan) Finney, Janet (Steve) Turnis of Monticello, Iowa, and their children, Ben (Emily) Turnis, Laura (Cody) Zumbach and Brian Turnis, Paul (Jill) Manternach, of Clear Lake, Iowa, and their children, Olivia, Michael, Thomas and Marie Manternach, Sarah (Tony) Donovan, of Worthington, and her children, Emma and Grace Willenborg, and Carol (Dan) Wetlaufer, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and their children, Anna and Sean Wetlaufer; ten great-grandchildren (with one on the way); six siblings, Dolores (Pat) McQuillen and Phil (Nikki) Manternach, both of Cascade, Urban (Linda) Manternach, of Dubuque, Madonna Riesberg, of Dyersville, Marilyn (Steve) Skahill, of East Dubuque, Ill., and Carol (Pete) Dolan, of Dubuque; brothers and sisters-in-law, George Knepper, of Cascade, Dorothy Yanda, of Anamosa, Iowa, and Betty Trumm and Ida Trumm, both of Cascade.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law; a son-in-law, Jerry Weber; a brother-in-law, Donald Riesberg; a sister-in-law, Ellen Manternach; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Fred and Mary Reiter, Alma Knepper, Lawrence Yanda, Leroy and Mary Clare Trumm, Rosene Trumm, Millie and Edwin Hosch, Robert Trumm and John Trumm; and a nephew, Nick Trumm.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.