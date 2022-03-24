MENOMINEE, Ill. — Wilmer G. Averkamp, 93, of Menominee, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Nativity BVM Catholic Church, Menominee, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by members of American Legion Post # 787 of East Dubuque.
Family & friends may call from 3:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Friday, and from 9:00 — 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish and Holy Name Society rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Members of American Legion Post # 787 will meet at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. Friday.
Wilmer was born on June 7, 1928 at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, IA, the son of Joseph and Florence (Schulting) Averkamp. He was united in marriage to Lillian Freiburger on June 22, 1949 at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque.
Wilmer served in the U. S. Army during WWII in Japan for approx. 18 months doing MOP UP Duty. He retired from FDL Foods (formerly the Dubuque Packing Co.), farmed in rural Menominee, and following retirement drove cars for Runde Chevrolet. Wilmer was a member of Nativity BVM Parish and a member of the Holy Name Society for 60+ years. He was a member of the Menominee-Dunleith Volunteer Fire Dept. for 28 years and a Red Cross Blood donor.
Wilmer was a diehard Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He loved his family and enjoyed attending family gatherings and his grandchildren’s sporting events. He loved being on the farm, mowing grass and splitting wood. His sense of humor was impeccable. Even up to his final days, he was cracking one liners. Wilmer was the best dad/father-in-law/grandpa ever.
Wilmer is survived by his wife, Lillian; their children, Roger (Jan) Averkamp, Brad (Kay) Averkamp, Diane (Larry) Oliver, Ron (Linda) Averkamp, Alice (Bill) Brokish, Loren Averkamp; Glenn (Maria) Averkamp and Marla (Tony) Quinn; 27-grandchildren and 32- great-grandchildren; his sister, Evelyn Averkamp; brother-in-law, Larry Weber; son-in-law, Bob Rupp; in-laws, Irma Massey, Larry (Ellen) Freiburger, Carol (Dan) McDermott, Paul Farrey, Bob Gerhard, Mary “Mame” Freiburger, Eileen Freiburger and Mary Freiburger; many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Florence; a daughter, Sheila Rupp; father & mother-in-law, Frank & Elizabeth (Errthum) Freiburger; sister, Eileen Weber and brother, Eldon Averkamp.
In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation will be made by the family for memorials received.
