BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Joseph Metcalf, 88, of Bloomington, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Glen Haven, Wis.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Gockel Cemetery in Glen Haven Township.

Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, of Bloomington, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you