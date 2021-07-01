Zayn Michael Kenkel, infant son of Jamie and Megan (Riniker) Kenkel, was born into the arms of angels on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center.
Private immediate family services will be held on Friday at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
You were so loved and wanted, sweet baby boy. You had your sister’s nose, your daddy’s lips and little webbed toes. And we are sure you would have been just as stubborn and sweet as your mama. We wish we could have gotten the chance to love you longer on this Earth but we have peace knowing you never felt one ounce of pain and all you ever knew was love-sweet beautiful and unconditional love. And the minute your beautiful eyes opened they were looking straight into the eyes of our magnificent and loving Father above. You are now surrounded by all of our beautiful angels that have gone before you and we know you will always be watching over your mama, daddy and big sister, and guiding us as we navigate these next tough chapters that will lead us into brighter days. You will never be forgotten or replaced. We love you precious Zayn Michael.
Those left to cherish Zayn’s memory include his parents, Jamie and Megan Kenkel; his big sister, Blythe Kenkel; his paternal grandparents, Doug and Sherri Kenkel; his maternal grandparents, Mike and Patty Riniker; his paternal great grandmother, Janet Kenkel; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Zayn has joined two infant siblings in Heaven, as well as his great grandparents; his great uncles; and his great aunt.
Memorials may be made to the family for later donation to infant and children’s charities in memory of Zayn.
Zayn’s family would like to thank the MercyOne Birthing Center staff for their exceptional care and compassion and Shannon Cottrell with Seymour Flash Photography for capturing moments we will cherish forever of our precious baby boy.