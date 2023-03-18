MANCHESTER, Iowa — Lee Warren Jellison, Sr., 85, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Lee was born in Dubuque, on September 11, 1937, the son of Vincent and Bertha (Lange) Jellison. He was raised and educated in Dubuque.
On July 8, 1961, Lee was married to the love of his life, Carolea Boots. They had two children, Lori and Lee Jr.
Lee enlisted in the Navy in 1955, where he served active duty for 22 years as Chief Aviation Electronic Technician. He was inactive reserve until 1984 when he officially retired from the military. Lee was very proud to have been a Vietnam Veteran. He then continued his career as an electrician at John Deere. After retirement he enjoyed spending time on the lake, boating and fishing with all his grandchildren, and many trips to the casino with his beautiful wife, Carol.
Survivors include his daughter, Lori Henkel (Doug); daughter-in-law, Peggy Jellison; nine grandchildren, Nicole McGreevey, Ryan Jellison, Kala Schnittjer (Julian), Kelly Jellison, Whitney Weis (Ty), Sean Jellison, Kylie Long (Garett), Savanah Harbach, and Ryan Murphy (Karysa); six great-grandchildren, Lexi, Kiarra , Lochlan, Freya, Penelope, and Raina; and many nieces and nephews.
Lee was preceded in death by his wife Carol Jellison in December, 2022; his son Lee Jellison, Jr.; his four siblings, Joseph, Ted, Shirley (Wemett) and Linda (Grobstick); and his parents.
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester is assisting the family.
