PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Howard C. Weigel, 96, of Platteville, died on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where services will take place at 1 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you