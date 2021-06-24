PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Howard C. Weigel, 96, of Platteville, died on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where services will take place at 1 p.m.
