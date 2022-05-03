EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Marcus “Mark” C. Puls, 55, of East Dubuque, died on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Services are pending.

Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery.

