DYERSVILLE, Iowa — William J. Heiderscheit, 85 of Dyersville and formerly of Luxemburg, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 pm on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9 — 10 am prior to funeral mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Luxemburg where military honors will be accorded. Rev. Gabriel Mensah will officiate.
Bill was born on November 12, 1937, in Luxemburg, Iowa, the son of William and Martha (Schneider) Heiderscheit Sr. He served in the US Army from 1959 — 1961 as a welder and auto mechanic spending 1 1/2 years in Fairbanks, Alaska. After his release from the Army, Bill returned home to farm with his brother, Robert, for 35 years in the Luxemburg area. On June 26, 1987, Bill married Claudia Sue Phipps at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Together they loved taking road trips and getting lost throughout their travels. For many years Bill was a volunteer for the Holy Trinity Confirmation Program, Oak Crest Manor and Mercy Hospital in Dyersville, receiving recognition for over 1000 hours worked. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters Court 881, St. Francis Xavier Parish, and former member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg.
Survivors include 15 nieces and nephews: Karen Nieman, Lois Heiderscheit, Diane Brown, Donna Fenton, Mike, Pat, Ken, Mark, David and Marvin Heiderscheit, Mark, Jason and Chad Boker, Josh Phipps, Katie Melcher; in-laws: Ann Heiderscheit of Dyersville and Margaret Heiderscheit of Dubuque, Ellen L. Boker of Otho, IA, Craig A. (Debra) Phipps of Waukon, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Claudia in 2012, parents-in-law, Warren and Lois (Siders) Phipps, brothers: Ken Heiderscheit and Robert Heiderscheit, nephews and niece: Dan Heiderscheit, Ron Heiderscheit and Brenda Heiderscheit.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hawkeye Care Center for their companionship and quality care shown toward Billy these last few years, and to Hospice of Dubuque.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
